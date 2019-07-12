Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury Jazz and Blues Festival returns this weekend

Free, family friendly event takes place over two days

Market Place swings with jazz and blues

NEWBURY’S popular Jazz and Blues Festival makes its return this weekend.

The free, family-friendly event takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a quality line-up of artists, including Chicago, New Jazz Quintet and Robin Bibi on the main stage on Saturday, with Jon Walsh and Keith and Julie Richards on the acoustic stage.

On Sunday, the Andy Kennedy Quintet, Fleur Stevenson, Jon Walsh Trio and Spikedrivers will perform on the main stage.

Glen Wright, Rag & Moan Men and Sepia Swing Show Twins will play the acoustic stage.

