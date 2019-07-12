Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Help clean up Newbury this Sunday

Town council looking for volunteers to tidy up town

NEWBURY residents are being invited to participate in this year’s community clean, which takes place on Sunday.

People are encouraged to show their local area some TLC before Newbury’s Britain in Bloom judging day on July 17.

Newbury Town Council leader Martin Colston described it as “a great opportunity to be part of this community event and perhaps discover parts of Newbury you hadn’t visited before”. 

Starting at the town hall, the route is 5km in total, walking through landmarks including St Nicolas Church and Memorial Gardens, as well as the Monkey Marsh Bee Meadow by the Monkey Bridge.

Volunteers are invited to meet at the town hall in the Market Place at 10am.

Other meeting points include the halfway point at old hospital green on Andover Road.

From there, the group will be setting off at 11.30am for the second half of the route.

The sponsor of this event is Newbury’s McDonald’s restuarant in Northbrook Street, which will be providing equipment for those who take part, as well a free voucher for a meal.

  • Greenberet

    12/07/2019 - 08:08

    Bit of an insult to the street cleaners, who do a brilliant job

