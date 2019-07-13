Race to the cakes

AWARD-winning law firm Gardner Leader recently challenged staff to cycle and bake to raise money for the Thatcham-based charity Swings & Smiles.

Through the Bike Off Bake Off event, they raised £658.

Last month, 16 staff from the law firms Newbury, Thatcham and Maidenhead offices came together to cycle on exercise bikes in 30-minute relays.

Together, the staff cycled 150 miles, the equivalent of cycling from Newbury to Nottingham, while being cheered and supported by colleagues, clients and members of the public.

The following day staff sold the cakes they had baked to their colleagues and public.

Swings & Smiles provides support, friendship and a place to stay for children with special needs and their families.

It has been Gardener Leader’s chosen charity for the past 12 months.

Founder and chairwoman of Swings & Smiles Sian Cook said: “Gardner Leader has been a great support over the year.

“The team are so passionate about fundraising and have always done a fantastic job at coming up with different ways to raise much-needed funds for our charity.

“Their Bike Off Bake Off challenge has been another great success and we’re very grateful to all those that took part and donated.”

Gardner Leader managing partner Derek Rodgers said: “The firm has been a constant presence in Newbury for over 120 years, with many of our staff living in the region, so giving back to the local community is of great important to us.

“Supporting charities such as Swings & Smiles is one of the ways we do this.

“The team had really great fun racing against each other and showing off some exceptional baking skills.

“Thank you to all staff, clients and local residents that came and supported us for this event – we look forward to further fundraising in the future.”