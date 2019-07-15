Wellington Arms best pub for food

THE Wellington Arms in Baughurst has been named the Best Pub for Food in the Sawday’s Pub Awards 2019.

Simon Page and Jason King have owned the Wellington Arms since October 2005.

Sawday’s Pub Awards, run in partnership with The Telegraph, says: “We love the ‘Welly’ because its commitment to local sourcing raises the bar for all and has made it a place of pilgrimage for foodies.

“Try home-reared lamb, rabbit terrine, home-grown veg and honey from the hives.

“Boards are chalked up daily and the produce mainly home-grown or organic.

“Indoors is cosy and relaxed, outside is the pub’s smallholding: seven little pigs, nine woolly sheep, a few bees and almost 100 assorted hens.

“The newly-extended bar-dining room fills quickly, so make sure you book.”

Mr Page said: “We feel very honoured to receive this accolade.

“I have a wonderful team around me, the chefs, front of house, housekeeping and the gardener.

“We couldn’t have done it without our lovely customers and loyal community.”

He said that things had changed a lot since 2005 and the pub today fits their joint vision.

“We grow unusual things, like asparagus, courgettes, and this year we are growing sweetcorn,” he said.

“It is very satisfying growing our own food, which supplements what we have to buy in.”

The pub is aiming towards self-sufficiency and growing its own vegetables, herbs and strawberries, as well as tending a flock of sheep and chickens, which produce fresh eggs, and five beehives.

“The award will bring us back into the public eye and remind people that we are still here and that we are the same team running it,” said Mr Page.

“We have got some really nice staff and some good suppliers and fantastic customers and regulars.”

The pub and bed and breakfast has guests from all over the world, including the US and China.

“People tend to find out about us from our reputation,” Mr Page added.

“We are a through road from Cornwall to London and people taking cruises from Southampton stay here on the way.”

The Wellington Arms will appear in The Great British Pub Guide, which features more than 500 of the best British pubs hand-selected by the Sawday’s inspection team.