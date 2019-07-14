Major water main burst in Thatcham

A MAJOR water mains burst has brought Thatcham town centre to a standstill this morning (Sunday).

Water is pouring from drains and has erupted through the road, causing tarmac to buckle and break up.

The main leak appears to be at the junction with Broadway; the A4 is closed there and diversions are in place.

Thames Water engineers are on site and are currently trying to turn off the supply so that repairs can be affected.

Meanwhile the road will remain unpassable until repairs to the surface can be carried out.

Closures are in place at the junction of Park Lane, The Moors and Thatcham Broadway with the A4.

Police are advising people to avoid the area. Diversions are being implemented.

Thames Water has warned that homes in the area may experience lower water pressure than usual, adding: "We are working hard to get the repair completed as quickly as possible."