Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Major water main burst in Thatcham

Diversions in place as road cracks up under pressure; warning of reduced supply in homes

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Major water main burst in Thatcham

Thames Water is working to repair the burst water mains on Cold Ash Hill

A MAJOR water mains burst has brought Thatcham town centre to a standstill this morning (Sunday).

Water is pouring from drains and has erupted through the road, causing tarmac to buckle and break up.

The main leak appears to be at the junction with Broadway; the A4 is closed there and diversions are in place.

Thames Water engineers are on site and are currently trying to turn off the supply so that repairs can be affected.

Meanwhile the road will remain unpassable until repairs to the surface can be carried out.

Closures are in place at the junction of Park Lane, The Moors and Thatcham Broadway with the A4.

Police are advising people to avoid the area. Diversions are being implemented.

Thames Water has warned that homes in the area may experience lower water pressure than usual, adding: "We are working hard to get the repair completed as quickly as possible."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

'Stabbing incident' in Thatcham

police

Homebase to close its retail park store

Homebase to close its retail park store

Changes to Bear Lane set to come into force on Monday

Changes to Bear Lane come into force on Friday

Crime spate cause for concern in Mortimer

Crime spate cause for concern in Mortimer

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33