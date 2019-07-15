UPDATE: A4 through Thatcham open

THE A4 through Thatcham has re-opened after a burst water pipe flooded the road yesterday.

Water poured out of drains and caused the road surface to buckle and break up at the junction with the Broadway.

The road is now open but temporary traffic lights are in place.

A spokesperson for Thames Water said: “We’re sorry for the disruption caused by burst pipe at the weekend.

"Our repair work was completed in the early hours of this morning (Monday) and the A4 is now open, but with temporary traffic lights in place so we can safely replace the road surface.

"We’ll have a clearer picture of how long the lights will be needed for once we’ve assessed exactly how much of the road needs repairing during a meeting with the council this morning.”