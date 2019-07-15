Appeal for witnesses to crossbow attack in Thatcham

A man was shot with a crossbow bolt in Thatcham on Friday.

The victim, a man in his twenties, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital for treatment. He remains there in a stable condition.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident of grievous bodily harm, which occurred at around 2.15pm on Friday (12/7) in Mount Road.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Dean Brown of Newbury Force CID, said: “We are currently investigating this incident and we would like anyone who witnessed it to come forward.

“The victim is now in a stable condition but his injuries are very serious.

“It happened in the afternoon, so we think that people in the area at the time may have seen something but perhaps didn’t realise how important that information could be.

“Even if you think the information you have may be insignificant, it could be vital for this investigation so please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101, quoting reference 43190212666, or make a report online.

Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.