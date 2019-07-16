Police release CCTV in connection with indecent exposure incident in Newbury

Police want to talk to this man following an exposure and voyeurism incident in Newbury.

A man was close to the park in Stroud Green when he indecently exposed himself on several occasions. Police said at the time that he exposed himself in front of a woman who was with two children.

Officers believe the man pictured could have vital information about the exposure, which occurred around 12.30pm on Wednesday, July 3.

Investigating officer PC Darryl Macandrew from Newbury Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “I am releasing these images as I believe that this man may have information that is vital to this investigation.

“I am appealing to any members of the public who may have been in the area at this time or who recognise this man to come forward.

“It’s important that anyone with information about this incident comes forward to police and help with this investigation.

“Thames Valley Police welcome any help in identifying this man, if this is you or someone you know, please make contact with officers.”

Anyone with information should call the 24-hour non-emergency number 101 quoting reference ‘43190201311’ or make a report online.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.