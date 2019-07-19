NWN Young Photographers are tops

THE votes have been counted and the results are in.

We are very pleased to announce the winners of this year’s Newbury Weekly News Young Photographer of the Year competition are:

Junior category – Amelia Sheridan – Speenhamland School

Senior category – Dakota Lewry – Kennet School

Judge’s Choice – Molly Benson – St Bartholomew’s School

More than 130 votes were cast for the 59 entries and, yet again, we were staggered by the high quality of all the photographs sent in.

This year there were three themes – street, patterns and landscape – and it was great to see such a variety of interpretations expressed in the images.

The public were then given the chance to vote for their favourite in each age category; Junior (school years 3-6); and Senior (school years 7-13).

The Judge’s Choice prize was awarded to the photograph chosen by our judging panel, which was led by the NWN’s award-winning photographer Phil Cannings.

He said: “Yet again this competition has shown what a huge amount of talented young photographers we have across the district.

“From the age of seven right up to 18, the entrants have produced some amazing photography and our job to select the winner has been very tough.

“Well done to everyone who entered and don’t forget to keep an eye out for details of next year’s competition in the coming months.”

The winners of each category will be awarded a £100 Amazon voucher and we will be in touch with them over the coming days to arrange collection.

You can still find all of the photographs online at www.newburytoday.co.uk and all of the entries we received will be posted on our social media channels over the coming weeks.

