M4 junction 13 roundabout improvements now complete

MAJOR maintenance work to improve journeys and road users’ safety by rebuilding the Chieveley roundabout at junction 13 on the M4 has now been completed.

The interchange, where the M4 motorway meets the A34, has been completely resurfaced in its most significant maintenance operation since it was built in the 1970s.

The roundabout, which has needed frequent repairs over the last few years, has been closed for the last six weekends to enable Highways England to carry out the full-depth resurfacing of the roundabout, renewing the road to an ‘as new’ condition and helping prevent future potholes.

Highways England project manager Katarina Saradinova said: “Most resurfacing just replaces the top layer of a road surface.

“For this major maintenance we have gone right down to the road’s foundation – more than 35 centimetres – and replaced the road layer by layer.

“By doing this we have made a long-lasting replacement that will minimise the need for future maintenance, and will mean less disruption for the thousands of drivers who use it every day.”

“I would like to thank people in and around Chieveley and on the diversion routes, for their patience over the last six weekends, as well as drivers on the M4 and A34.”

Highways England say the closures were needed to accommodate several items of heavy machinery required to excavate the surface and concrete base of the roundabout, down to a depth of over 350mm.

Work started on June 7 using a series of weekend closures, and was completed on time last weekend, with the road reopening early on 15 July.

A weekend closure planned for next week (July 26 to 29) as a contingency will no longer be required.