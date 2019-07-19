FAMILIES are invited to Newbury’s Elizabethan mansion for the Shaw House summer fair this weekend.

Organisers have said they will be going bigger and better with a new children’s zone this year, featuring juggling, plate spinning, walking on bucket stilts, spinning diablos and more with Circus Scene.

Traditional children’s rides, children’s stalls and a Fun Dog Show also feature.

But if you’re after something quieter, the artisan market with more than 45 stalls selling many locally produced goods, along with treats from the open air food court, will be available.

Mr. Muddles will be back with his comical slapstick magic show and Newbury based band Dragonfly Rhythms will perform live acoustic music.

Dogs on leads are welcome. Entry costs £1 per adult, 16 and under enter free.

The fair runs from 11am until 4pm on Sunday, July 21.