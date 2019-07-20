Man admits injuring victim in Hungerford hit-and-run

A MAN has admitted causing serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident on Hungerford Common.

At a previous hearing at Reading Magistrates’ Court, 20-year-old Oliver Gyorffy, who lives at North View, Hungerford, was told the case was too serious for the court to deal with.

He was sent instead to Reading Crown Court where, at a hearing last week, he admitted aggravated vehicle taking in that he “unlawfully took a Volkswagen Up for the use of himself and another without the owner’s consent and that, owing to the driving, an accident occurred in which injury was caused to Thomas Pennington”.

Gyorffy also admitted dangerous driving, driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

All the above offences were committed on Hungerford Road on November 21 last year.

The victim needed surgery to repair broken bones in his arm and said on social media last December: “Well, thanks to whoever ran me over, now I can’t work.

“I’m getting in debt; my kids will be getting hardly anything for Christmas... my arm looks like a patchwork quilt.”

Friends had an online whip-round to raise Christmas cash for him.

The incident happened at around 5.10pm and residents, including a retired police detective, helped track down a suspect.

The former officer, Trevor Wainwright, told the Newbury Weekly News at the time that the suspect had pulled into his driveway in Maplin Close, Hungerford, following the incident.

Mr Wainwright told him the badly-damaged car was in no fit state to be driven and took the driver’s keys.

He said: “I told him to come and collect it later, but he must have had a spare set of keys because later on it was gone.”

Mr Wainwright made a witness statement to police and praised the efforts of “concerned citizens” who helped him to build up a picture of Gyorffy’s movements in the area during the evening via social media.

Gyorffy will be sentenced in August and has meanwhile been released on unconditional bail.