How a rescue dog 'saved' the pastor

THEY say a dog is a man’s best friend – but for Richard Littledale his three-year-old lurcher Ginny, a former stray at Dogs Trust Newbury, has ‘rescued him’.

He adopted Ginny after his wife of 30 years, Fiona, died and he found himself alone.

Mr Littledale, who is the pastor of Newbury Baptist Church, also takes Ginny to work with him.

He said: “When Fiona died, I plunged into a grief I had never known.

“When I found Ginny at Dogs Trust, in a way it felt like we were both on a journey together.

“I was helping her to trust me and enjoy new experiences and she was helping me to embrace life again.

“It’s been a wonderful hobby to take photos of all the simple ways we spend time together through the seasons.

“I think in many ways she has rescued me.”

Dogs Trust Newbury manager Antony Domini said: “We always do our best to make sure families find a dog that will suit their daily lives.”

“If you have a hole in your life, we hope you choose to give a rescue dog a second chance at happiness.”

Dogs Trust has launched a series of mini-films celebrating rescue dogs and their owners, to encourage people wanting to welcome a dog into their life to adopt not shop.

Ginny’s first year in her new home is featured in one of these films.

Watch highlights from her first year in her new home at www.dogstrust.org.uk/mydogisforlife