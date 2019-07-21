Firefighters tackling huge fire at barn near Kintbury
Sun, 21 Jul 2019
FIREFIGHTERS are currently tackling a huge blaze in a barn near Kintbury.
It is estimated that around 500 tonnes of straw and hay went up in flames.
Six fire crews arrived at the barn, in Inglewood Road, at around 6.30pm last night (Saturday) and two of them are still on the scene this morning.
Newbury Fire station say they expect to be there for another day and a half.
