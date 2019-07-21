Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Firefighters tackling huge fire at barn near Kintbury

It is estimated that around 500 tonnes of straw and hay went up in flames

FIREFIGHTERS are currently tackling a huge blaze in a barn near Kintbury.

It is estimated that around 500 tonnes of straw and hay went up in flames.

Six fire crews arrived at the barn, in Inglewood Road, at around 6.30pm last night (Saturday) and two of them are still on the scene this morning.

Newbury Fire station say they expect to be there for another day and a half.

