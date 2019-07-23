Downs School pupils in rescue drama

Duke of Edinburgh pupils from The Downs School, Compton, had the opportunity to put their First Aid knowledge into practice after witnessing a bike accident.

The six students – all from Year 9 – were among 89 Downs pupils on an expedition from Streatley last month.

Near The Ridgeway, they encountered cyclist Helen Saibil, who had fallen off her bike.

The pupils treated Mrs Saibil’s injuries, before moving her to a safe area.

Mrs Saibil – who has now left hospital – commended her rescuers, saying: “The students came across me just after I had crashed my bicycle going down a very steep and rough track.

“They did a wonderful job of disinfecting my grazes, reassuring me and helping me get down to a place where I could be picked up by car.

“They were a most impressive and capable group of young people, and gave me an excellent impression of their school.”

The Downs School headteacher Chris Prosser echoed those sentiments, saying: “I am extremely proud of our students for going to Mrs Saibil’s aid.

“They used their initiative and then supported her in her time of need.

“They remained calm and reacted quickly, using their practical skills to administer first aid.

“They clearly demonstrated the qualities we encourage in our students and were excellent ambassadors for the school.”