Reading West MP lands job in Boris Johnson's cabinet
Thu, 25 Jul 2019
In this week's Newbury Weekly News, Newbury College is looking to borrow £3.5m from West Berkshire Council.
Also in this week's paper, a man has avoided jail for breaching a child pornography order.
Meanwhile, a contract error has led to the council picking up the tab for schools.
And, AWE has been ordered to improve.
In Hungerford news, a housing plan has been branded a "complete perversion".
In Thatcham, town councillors have pooh-poohed an economic strategy covering the future of the town.
In North Hampshire, affordable homes are being built on a former school site.
And on the villages page, a church is to close after 195 years.
As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.
All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.
