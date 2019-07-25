Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, Newbury College is looking to borrow £3.5m from West Berkshire Council.

Also in this week's paper, a man has avoided jail for breaching a child pornography order. 

Meanwhile, a contract error has led to the council picking up the tab for schools. 

And, AWE has been ordered to improve. 

In Hungerford news, a housing plan has been branded a "complete perversion".  

In Thatcham, town councillors have pooh-poohed an economic strategy covering the future of the town. 

In North Hampshire, affordable homes are being built on a former school site. 

And on the villages page, a church is to close after 195 years. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

Newbury woman arrested following drugs raid at property

Five arrested following Greenham drugs raids

Firefighters tackling huge fire at barn near Kintbury

Council: "Investing in Kennet Centre is too risky"

