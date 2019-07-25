In this week's Newbury Weekly News, Newbury College is looking to borrow £3.5m from West Berkshire Council.

Also in this week's paper, a man has avoided jail for breaching a child pornography order.

Meanwhile, a contract error has led to the council picking up the tab for schools.

And, AWE has been ordered to improve.

In Hungerford news, a housing plan has been branded a "complete perversion".

In Thatcham, town councillors have pooh-poohed an economic strategy covering the future of the town.

In North Hampshire, affordable homes are being built on a former school site.

And on the villages page, a church is to close after 195 years.

