Five arrested following Greenham drugs raids

FIVE people have been arrested after police carried out drugs raids in Greenham on Friday evening.

An amount of what is believed to be class A drugs were recovered from properties in Westwood Road and Pigeons Farm Road.

Three men, aged 21, 22 and 26, and two women, aged 20 and 46, all from Newbury, were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The 46-year-old woman was released under investigation, with the remaining four being bailed until August 15.

Detective Inspector Alice Broad, of Newbury police station, said: “These warrants and arrests demonstrate that Thames Valley Police take a robust approach to those who take part in the supply of illegal drugs in our communities.

“Those who take part in the supplying of drugs cause substantial harm to the community. Officers will continue to work to prosecute those involved in criminal activity and to protect our communities from harm.”

If you have suspicions or concerns about drug supply in your area, you can contact Thames Valley Police online or call our non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.