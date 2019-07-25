Reading West MP lands job in Boris Johnson's cabinet

READING West MP Alok Sharma has been handed a cabinet position in Boris Johnson's Government.

Mr Sharma, whose constituency includes Theale, Pangbourne and Tilehurst, was appointed Secretary of State for the Department of International Development.

Mr Sharma was minister of state for employment in Theresa May's Government.

He backed Remain in the 2016 referendum, supported Theresa May's failed Withdrawal Agreement, voted against no deal, and against a second referendum.

He backed Mr Johnson in the recent leadership campaign.

In a Government statement, Mr Sharma said: "I am delighted to have been appointed International Development Secretary. We will work across the whole of government to deliver Brexit and make sure UK aid is tackling global challenges that affect us all, such as climate change, disease and humanitarian disasters.

"Investing 0.7 per cent of GNI on international development shows we are an enterprising, outward-looking and truly global Britain that is fully engaged with the world.

"I am committed to transforming the lives of the world’s poorest and most vulnerable people, giving them access to quality education and jobs, while promoting Britain’s economic, security and foreign interests."