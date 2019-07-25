Delays on A34 after earlier collision

THERE are currently delays on the A34 southbound following an earlier collision near Chieveley.

One motorist tweeted: "Been sat still for 30 mins and have a 4 year old wanting to get to Peppa Pig World."

Meanwhile, Premier League footballer Charlie Austin posted: "Avoid a34 Newbury at all costs."

Another twitter user said: "What's caused the stoppage on #A34 sbd from M4? Totally stationary for some time."