Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Delays on A34 after earlier collision

Motorists stuck in traffic jams on hottest day of the year

Dan Cooper

Dan Cooper

dan.cooper@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886632

A34 traffic

THERE are currently delays on the A34 southbound following an earlier collision near Chieveley.

One motorist tweeted: "Been sat still for 30 mins and have a 4 year old wanting to get to Peppa Pig World."

Meanwhile, Premier League footballer Charlie Austin posted: "Avoid a34 Newbury at all costs."

Another twitter user said: "What's caused the stoppage on #A34 sbd from M4? Totally stationary for some time."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury woman arrested following drugs raid at property

Newbury woman arrested following drugs raid at property

Five arrested following Greenham drugs raids

Five arrested following Greenham drugs raids

Firefighters tackling huge fire at barn near Kintbury

Firefighters tackling huge fire at barn near Kintbury

Council: "Investing in Kennet Centre is too risky"

Council: "Investing in Kennet Centre is too risky"

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33