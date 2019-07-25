Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Drivers warned to expect "considerable delays" due to broken down lorry

Vehicle blocking entrance to Newbury's Robin Hood roundabout

Drivers warned to expect "considerable delays" due to broken down lorry

DRIVERS are being warned of "considerable delays" to rush hour journeys this evening due to a broken down lorry on  at the entrance to the Robin Hood roundabout.

The lorry is stuck on the A339 southbound (from the M4 and Vodafone) and as a result is blocking lane one of three.

A tyre company is en route and the repair will require a second lane to be closed.

West Berkshire Council said: "This will cause considerable delays as we move towards the evening peak and drivers are advised to find an alternative route into the town centre."

It is anticipated it will take 90 minutes to clear.

