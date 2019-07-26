Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

More road closures to hit Newbury next week

Boundary Road and Hambridge Road affected

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

roadworks

THERE’S more misery in store for motorists as Newbury’s summer of roadworks continue next week.

Thames Water will be carrying out water main replacement works in Hambridge Road, between Arnhem Road and Boundary Road.

The works will result in Hambridge Road being closed eastbound at the Boundary Road junction from Monday until September 3. 

The closure means that traffic cannot turn into Hambridge Road towards Thatcham. All traffic will have to head towards Newbury town centre and the A339 instead. 

At the same time, Boundary Road will be closed between the Thorny-croft Close and Hambridge Road junctions from Monday until Friday, August 9.

A diversion will be in place from Mill Lane via Bone Lane and Hambridge Road.

Newbury woman arrested following drugs raid at property

Five arrested following Greenham drugs raids

Long delays on A34 after collision

Council: "Investing in Kennet Centre is too risky"

