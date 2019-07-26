Safety improvements will be made at A34 junction

SAFETY improvements will finally be made at the notorious junction of the A34 at East Ilsley – but campaigners have said that more needs to be done.

Highways England has confirmed that the junction will be extended following a review and calls to improve the “dangerous” road.

The safety proposals for East Ilsley include minor carriageway widening and vegetation clearance.

Closing a layby north of Chieveley and upgrading another at Beedon, along with signage improvements at Gore Hill, are also featured.

But the A34 Action Group, which has campaigned for safety improvements since tragic crashes in 2016, has said that the improvements do not go far enough.

Group founder Alisdair Cunningham said: “The consensus from the local communities is that while this is a well-intended and gratefully-received announcement, it is disappointing to see that it does not address some obvious issues.

“While the dangerous junction at East Ilsley northbound is being addressed, it is confusing to see shorter, more hazardous slip roads not being addressed.

“Specifically, East Ilsley southbound and Beedon northbound, both of which are shorter, on gradients, and on a bend in the road, obscuring clear view.”

Pressure fell on the Government to take action following two fatal crashes in West Berkshire in 2016.

Tracy Houghton, 45, her two sons Ethan and Josh, 13 and 11, and her partner’s daughter Aimee Goldsmith, 11, were killed when a lorry ploughed into stationary traffic at 50mph.

Five other people were injured in the eight-vehicle collision between the East Ilsley and West Ilsley junctions.

The tragedy followed the death of Gavin Roberts, 28, on the same stretch of road in June that year.

Both crashes were caused by drivers using mobile phones while driving.

A safety review, conducted by Highways England, noted 11 recorded collisions northbound to the south of the East Ilsley junction and seven northbound to the south of the Beedon (Stanmore Road) junction from 2011 to 2016.

In total, 462 collisions were recorded on the A34 between the M4 and M40 during the five-year period.

Ten of the collisions were fatal, 63 were serious and 389 were listed as slight.

Referencing the number of collisions and that only one “sub-standard” junction is to be upgraded, Mr Cunningham said: “We urge that Highways England please review this and upgrade both East Ilsley southbound and Beedon northbound.

“If the Oxford-Cambridge Expressway is expected to draw more north-south traffic along the A34, these junctions will have increased risk of incidents.

“It would be better to upgrade all slip access in this section to the same safety level.

“Why do only one?”

The improvements also include enhanced road markings and LED studs at Chilton and further lay-by closures around Harwell.

Construction is expected to start in September and take a year to complete.

The works form part of the A34 Oxford Enhancements Scheme, which includes the installation of CCTV and vehicle detection loops between the M4 at Chieveley and the M40 at Wendlebury.

A northbound crawler lane at East Ilsley had been proposed in draft documents issued in 2017.

Newbury MP Richard Benyon, who has worked with MPs, councils, Thames Valley Police and the A34 Action Group on the scheme, said he would have been surprised if a crawler lane had been included in the final recommendations.

He said: “I think that will come through the Oxford to Cambridge Expressway because they are going to have to address the capacity issues that exist on the A34.

“I must not be too West Berkshire centric.

“Anything happening anywhere between the M4 and the M40 has an impact on the West Berkshire stretch.”

Mr Benyon said that the new signage at Gore Hill could change the mandatory speed limit.

Addressing the action group’s comments, he said: “East Ilsley southbound is one of the easiest off the A34. It’s a long, straight road.

“I simply don’t understand.”

He added that a problem was that the accident data depicted the road as being “not as dangerous as we think all think it is, which is not to trivialise the need for better safety improvements at all, but we are always up against every other road in the south east of England in terms of getting government funding. I think we have done well”.

He said: “I do share the frustration that this has been a long time coming since the fatal accident in 2016 and there have been a number of other serious incidents since.

“But now the Government has agreed to invest millions in the road we can at last move forward.”