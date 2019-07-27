'Bumpy road' over school meals contract error

WEST Berkshire Council will have to pick up the tab for thousands of pounds worth of school meals following an error.

“Technical problems” with the contract meant schools were facing having to pay 5p per free school meal.

However, after a pushback from schools, the council agreed to take on the cost after admitting it was liable for the error.

West Berkshire Council’s head of education Ian Pearson told a schools forum meeting on Monday, July 15, that “a range of technical problems” arose just as the contracts were about to go out to tender.

Schools were notified that the current meals contract would need to be extended, but many said that the pricing would be unacceptable.

Negotiations to reduce the cost burden on schools followed, with the council proposing a subsidy to freeze prices – subject to schools making a 5p contribution.

“There was a pushback from schools saying we can’t do this,” Mr Pearson said.

“I think schools felt that this was something they felt would cause pressure... you were talking about thousands of pounds in many schools.”

But after considering where the problem had stemmed from and that “there was degree of liability”, Mr Pearson said the council would cover the costs.

“We need to look in some detail about what went wrong and make sure that doesn’t happen again,” Mr Pearson said.

“In many respects it has been quite a bumpy road, but we seem to have got to a position where there seems to be an acceptable way forward.”

Director at the Kennet Academy Trust and governor at Thatcham Park School, the Rev Mark Bennet, had raised concerns that the schools forum should have been notified.

Mr Pearson said that the issue had not come to the forum for several reasons, including that “agendas were quite busy” and that it had been “a bit of an oversight”.

Mr Bennet said that although the issue had resolved itself: “I think there was a fortnight or so where people were feeling rather angry and challenged and uncertain and the timescale for making decisions as governors was tight.

“It’s come to a better place, I think, than it could have done.

“The challenge going forward is, I think, the viability of a contract like this depends on the amount of buy in.

“Certainly in my conversations, the sense of confidence has diminished somewhat.

“I think there’s some confidence rebuilding still needed to be done this year.”

Indeed, Mr Pearson said that some schools in the “early periods or prior to discussions decided to go their own way or with another contract”, but the majority of the 48 schools had stayed.

Speaking to the Newbury Weekly News, the chairman of the West Berkshire Primary Headteachers Association, Andy Higgs, said: “Fundamentally the process broke down at a time that it was very difficult for the process to be repaired in the timeframe available.

“As the negotiations went on, the association expressed its concern that should a higher meal price been agreed, that would be a cost burden on schools that they could not absorb.

“We argued robustly that any solution needed to be cost neutral. Schools have placed their trust in the council to negotiate this on their behalf.

“The outcome is that the contract has been extended and schools will continue to appreciate the same meal prices that they have now.”