A339 overnight closures planned for this week

Overnight closures of the A339 through Newbury are scheduled for this week.

The southbound carriageway, from the Robin Hood Roundabout to the Bear Lane Roundabout, will be closed from 7.30pm on Monday, July 29 until 6am on Tuesday, July 30.

The southbound carriageway, from the Bear Lane Roundabout to the Burger King Roundabout, will be closed between 7.30pm on July 30 and 6am on Wednesday, July 31.

The closures were scheduled for earlier this month but had to be moved due to "adverse weather conditions and unforeseen circumstances".

West Berkshire Council said that access to homes and businesses adjacent to the works will be maintained but there may be periods where access may be delayed.

The works are part of £1.8m scheme to change the flow of traffic through the town centre in a bid to tackle congestion.

The project has installed a new junction from the A339 into Cheap Street, which has become one way up to the Market Street junction where traffic lights have been installed.

Bear Lane has also been closed off from the A339, meaning that traffic from the A339 has to use the new Cheap Street junction to access the Wharf and Market Street.

The scheme is being funded by developer’s contributions from Newbury Racecourse and Local Transport Plan capital grant funding.