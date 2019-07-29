Record number of entries for NWN Best in Business Awards

THERE has been a record number of entries for this year’s Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards.

Judges met for a business breakfast at the NWN offices in Faraday Road recently to sort through the applications and now have the unenviable task of drawing up a shortlist.

They will then visit those shortlisted companies throughout the rest of July and August before picking their winners.

The winners will be revealed at a gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse on Friday, November 1.

Last year’s event was a sell-out and tickets for this year are already selling fast. Space is limited to 300, so people are being encouraged to book early.

The awards, now in their fourth year, were set up to recognise and celebrate the very best businesses in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

There are nine categories this year, with each being sponsored by a local company.

The winners of each category will go head-to-head for the overall prize, the coveted Best in Business Award, sponsored by Cobbs Farm Shop and Kitchen.

Awards co-ordinator John Hampson said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the standard of entries this year.

“Judges are going to have a very tough task indeed to pick a winner.”

The categories are as follows:

. Independent Retailer Award, sponsored by Jones Robinson

. Small Business Award, sponsored by PBA Accountants

. Customer Service Award, sponsored by Newbury Racecourse

. Training and Support Award, sponsored by Tigers Day Nurseries

. Best Employer Award, sponsored by The HR Department

. Best Use of Marketing Technology Award, sponsored by Generate UK

. Innovation in Business Award, sponsored by HSBC

. Charity or Community Award, sponsored by Greenham Trust

. Regional Event Award, sponsored by Parkway Shopping

For more details about the awards and to book tickets for the gala dinner, visit http://www.bestinbusinessawards. co.uk