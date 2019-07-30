Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Newbury man accused of multiple assaults on woman

Defendant is remanded in custody until Crown Court hearing

A NEWBURY man will be sent, in custody, to  crown court for sentencing after admitting multiple assaults on a woman and other offences.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 24, was 20-year-old Oscar Blackall of Sherwood House, London Road.

He admitted assaulting Alyshia Connorton, causing her actual bodily harm, in Newbury on June 22 and causing criminal damage to her mobile phone and laptop on the same occasion.

He also admitted assaulting Alyshia Connerton by beating her on June 20.

Magistrates remanded Mr Blackall in custody until sentencing.

