Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Pupils raise funds for Bucklebury defibrillator

Youngsters got their hearts racing for lifesaving device

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Pupils raise funds for Bucklebury defibrillator

PUPILS at Bucklebury Primary School set their hearts racing to help raise funds to buy a life-saving device. 

Inspired by a visit from St John Ambulance, parent teacher association Friends of Bucklebury School decided to purchase a defibrillator for the Blackland Road school.

Children took part in a sponsored run around the school grounds, which raised £1,285 and the defibrillator is now located in the school office, ready for use.

The Friends of Bucklebury School said: “We are hugely grateful for the efforts of every pupil and the support of families and the community.

“Once again, great work by the Bucklebury family.”

Defibrillators are used, in conjunction with CPR, to give someone suffering a cardiac arrest the best possible chance of survival. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Baby Jack given lifetime membership at Newbury Racecourse

Baby Jack given life time membership at Newbury Racecourse

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

A339 overnight closures planned for this week

A339 overnight closures planned for next week

Affordable homes for former infant school site

Affordable homes for former infant school site

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33