Pupils raise funds for Bucklebury defibrillator

PUPILS at Bucklebury Primary School set their hearts racing to help raise funds to buy a life-saving device.

Inspired by a visit from St John Ambulance, parent teacher association Friends of Bucklebury School decided to purchase a defibrillator for the Blackland Road school.

Children took part in a sponsored run around the school grounds, which raised £1,285 and the defibrillator is now located in the school office, ready for use.

The Friends of Bucklebury School said: “We are hugely grateful for the efforts of every pupil and the support of families and the community.

“Once again, great work by the Bucklebury family.”

Defibrillators are used, in conjunction with CPR, to give someone suffering a cardiac arrest the best possible chance of survival.