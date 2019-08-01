Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

On sale now

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

In this week's Newbury Weekly News, further infrastructure concerns have been raised over the proposed development at Sandleford.

Also in this week's paper, Newbury's retail park should not be promoted as a shopping destination, a councillor has said. 

Meanwhile, ideas have been put forward to make Newbury more sustainable. 

In Hungerford news, a judge orders a dog which savaged a pregnant woman and her would-be rescuer to be destroyed.

In Thatcham, town councillors question charges for the Kennet Leisure Centre. 

In North Hampshire, a new council scheme has been launched to help you people get on the housing ladder. 

And on the villages page, a church is to be converted into a house.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

All this and more for just £1. Support your awarding-winning local paper and pick up a copy today.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

You can also follow us on Instagram @NewburyToday and What'sApp. Send the message 'news' to 07484 919596.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Baby Jack given lifetime membership at Newbury Racecourse

Baby Jack given life time membership at Newbury Racecourse

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

A339 overnight closures planned for this week

A339 overnight closures planned for next week

Newbury man accused of multiple assaults on woman

Newbury man accused of multiple assaults on woman

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33