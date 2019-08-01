In this week's Newbury Weekly News, further infrastructure concerns have been raised over the proposed development at Sandleford.

Also in this week's paper, Newbury's retail park should not be promoted as a shopping destination, a councillor has said.

Meanwhile, ideas have been put forward to make Newbury more sustainable.

In Hungerford news, a judge orders a dog which savaged a pregnant woman and her would-be rescuer to be destroyed.

In Thatcham, town councillors question charges for the Kennet Leisure Centre.

In North Hampshire, a new council scheme has been launched to help you people get on the housing ladder.

And on the villages page, a church is to be converted into a house.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

