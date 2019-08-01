Stalls galore at family fun day Fete on the Green
Thu, 01 Aug 2019
In this week's Newbury Weekly News, further infrastructure concerns have been raised over the proposed development at Sandleford.
Also in this week's paper, Newbury's retail park should not be promoted as a shopping destination, a councillor has said.
Meanwhile, ideas have been put forward to make Newbury more sustainable.
In Hungerford news, a judge orders a dog which savaged a pregnant woman and her would-be rescuer to be destroyed.
In Thatcham, town councillors question charges for the Kennet Leisure Centre.
In North Hampshire, a new council scheme has been launched to help you people get on the housing ladder.
And on the villages page, a church is to be converted into a house.
