Nearly 23,000 people were at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday to see global singing star Sir Tom Jones perform in Party in the Paddock.

It was the first time the 79-year-old had appeared at the venue since 2011. After his set, he tweeted: “I’ll never fall out of love with you. Thanks @NewburyRacing.”

For more pictures, see this week's Newbury Weekly News.