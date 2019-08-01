Delight at parks’ Green Flag status

Four of West Berkshire’s parks and green spaces have been recognised as some of the best in the country.

Newbury’s Victoria Park, Northcroft and Goldwell parks and Calcot’s Linear Park were awarded Green Flag status last week.

The awards, run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises quality sites managed by voluntary and community groups.

Victoria Park is managed by Newbury Town Council, which was presented with the award at a ceremony in London on Wednesday, July 17.

Town council leader Martin Colston (Lib Dem, West Fields) said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this award, which was an objective of the Town Council Strategy.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining the park to such a high standard.

“We are tremendously proud of Victoria Park and there have been a number of improvements to the park over the last few years, including LTA-standard [Lawn Tennis Association] tennis courts, a splash park, new play equipment, the newly-refurbished bowling green and the re-planting of the rose beds.

“We are excited for the future, with plans for a new community café coming to fruition in 2020.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “It’s fantastic that we have more Green Flag Awards in the UK than ever before, joined this year by 131 international winners.

“Each flag honours the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award. We congratulate each and every winner on their fantastic achievement.”