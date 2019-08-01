Fingers crossed for Britain in Bloom

National judges for Britain In Bloom have visited Newbury – and now the town awaits their decision.

The Newbury in Bloom campaign is run by the town council and encourages businesses, schools and community groups to design their own flower displays.

It also aims to improve the appearance of Newbury by making the town a greener, cleaner and more pleasant place to live, together with promoting horticultural excellence.

Newbury Town Council’s grounds maintenance officer James Heasman said: “There were two judges and, as well as showing the wonderful floral creations along a prescribed route, we showed them various aspects of the town’s community and environmental work, as they like to consider all that.”

On July 14, residents had joined a ‘Community Clean’ in readiness for judging day, which took place on July 17.

Volunteers met at Newbury Town Hall finished at McDonald’s in Northbrook Street.

Town council leader Martin Colston said, “We were thrilled with the number of people who turned out on the day to litter pick throughout the town.

“It really shows that the residents of Newbury take pride in their surroundings.”

Meanwhile, green-fingered pupils at St John the Evangelist Infant and Nursery School, Newbury, put the planet first in their efforts to earn national recognition from Britain in Bloom.

Staff and pupils have nurtured and grown a recycling-themed garden.

After back-to-back wins in the schools category of Newbury in Bloom, the school was put forward to enter Britain in Bloom.

Headteacher Gaynor Zimmerman said: “Plants and vegetables have been sewn and grown in recycled containers at home, and children have planted them at the school, with the colourful haven attracting bees, butterflies and insects.”

Caretaker Phil Painting said: “We’ve had frying pans, baked bean cans, kettles, and a paint pot which grew a sweetcorn.

“It had paintbrushes in it – it was very creative.

“There’s been a lot of involvement with the children.

“They have taken seeds home to grow them and they’ve brought them back into school to plant them in the raised beds.

“There are runner beans, which are just coming into crop now.

“The nursery grew garden peas in the classroom and transplanted them outside.

“They can now see the peas developing and the children are learning where food comes from.”

Newbury must wait until September to discover if it has made the regional Thames Valley and Chiltern finals, for a chance to go on to the national finals.