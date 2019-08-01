This summer fair Shaw is fun...

More than 1,800 people soaked up the sun and enjoyed an afternoon of entertainment at Shaw House’s annual Summer Fair on Sunday.

Around 45 stalls were at the event, selling a variety of goods.

This year’s fair featured a new children’s zone, where families enjoyed practicing their circus skills, juggling, plate spinning, walking on bucket stilts, spinning diablos and more with Circus Scene. There were also traditional children’s rides and a Fun Dog Show.

The 3rd Newbury Scout Group staffed an open-air food court, which served visitors throughout the day.

On the Orangery Lawn, local band Dragonfly Rhythms provided musical accompaniment.