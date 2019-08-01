He’s a racing cert

Legendary pop star Sir Tom Jones had a crowd of almost 23,000 people up on their feet as he belted out some of his biggest and best-loved hits at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday.

Seventy-nine-year-old Sir Tom rolled back the years with an energetic set after the racing, including his international hits Mama Told Me Not To Come, Delilah, It’s Not Unusual, Burnin’ Down the House, She’s a Lady and Sex Bomb.

His performance followed a thrilling day of racing which featured the £250,000 Weatherbys Super Sprint.

After his set, Sir Tom tweeted a video of himself performing to the crowd with the words: “I’ll never fall out of love with you. Thanks @NewburyRacing.”

Newbury Racecourse marcomms director Harriet Collins said: “The weather was kind to us all and the whole day had a great atmosphere.

“Tom Jones last played here in 2011 and it was brilliant to hear that many of those who saw him then had returned here to Newbury to watch him back in action.”

However, some fans who had paid extra to see Sir Tom up close were left disappointed after being unable to access the close proximity area.

Mrs Collins said: “We acknowledge there was a problem for a small group of individuals around gaining access to the close proximity viewing area, which was a result of a large concentration of people around the entrance to it.

“As a result we are offering a complimentary ticket to all those who purchased close proximity tickets to return to another raceday in the future.”