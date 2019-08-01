Great turnout in memory of Steve

Family and friends of a sport-loving Thatcham man have held a second charity football match in his memory.

Teams representing two charities competed in the Steve Holland Memorial Match at Kennet School on Saturday, July 13.

Mr Holland’s body was recovered from the River Kennet on December 21, 2017, almost two weeks after he was last seen leaving the Slug and Lettuce bar in Newbury.

An inquest ruled the 59-year-old’s death as accidental.

Mr Holland loved sport, especially football, and supported West Bromwich Albion.

He also gave up his time to volunteer with local clubs.

Teams represented the Alzheimer’s Society and Prostate Cancer UK – two charities close to Mr Holland’s family.

The match, refereed by former Kennet School headteacher Paul Dick, was won by the Prostate Cancer UK team.

Mr Holland’s family said in a statement: “Thank you to everyone that played and came and supported us on Saturday.

“Weather was kind and the atmosphere was brilliant with a great turnout.

“It was great to see our Granddad, Steve’s Dad (almost 92) sat on the sidelines watching too.

“Big thank you to Mr Dick for giving up his afternoon to ref the game.

“At full time is was a 2-2 draw, so what seemed like never-ending penalties decided the day, with the win going to the Prostate Cancer Team.

“It’s all to play for next year as it’s one game apiece now.

“It’s looking likely to be Saturday, July 11, 2020, our Dad’s actual birthday. Save the date.”

The family thanked people who had donated to Prostate Cancer UK and Alzheimer's Society and donations can be made here.

The match raised £782.71.