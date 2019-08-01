Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Saying thanks to Janice

Berkshire villagers bid farewell to much-loved minister

Saying thanks to Janice

Parishioners from six West Berkshire congregations flocked to St Mary’s Church, Beenham, to honour a long-serving local minister.

The Reverend Janice Macdonald intends to retire to a part-time ministry in North Newbury after working in the church community for 25 years.

The Beenham service – held on Sunday, July 7 – was an opportunity for locals to thank her for her service and to present her with gifts.

While the Archdeacon of Berkshire, the Venerable Olivia Graham, was at hand for a valedictory sermon, Rev Macdonald herself presided over the ceremony.

Afterwards, refreshments were served outside St Mary’s.

