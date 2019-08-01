Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Photographer’s society honour

Award for Hungerford Camera Club member

Photographer’s society honour

A member of Hungerford Camera Club has been awarded Associateship of the Royal Photographic Society.

Barry Stone’s award was in the category of Fine Art Photography and required the submission of a portfolio of 15 digitally-projected images in a single theme.

The series of 15 took Mr Stone more than nine months to assemble and create. Each of the images required many hours in the digital darkroom and remodelling techniques to render a mandala-like effect.

Nearby locations featured in the portfolio included one image based on Hungerford’s High Street Methodist Church (pictured), and one taken at this year’s Lambourn Open Day.

Other images included sets of deckchairs, walls and windows in locations as far apart as Bexhill, Bournemouth and Beijing.

Mr Stone said: “Being an active member of Hungerford Camera Club has really helped me in improving my photography since I joined four years ago.”

For more information about Hungerford Camera Club, click here.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Baby Jack given lifetime membership at Newbury Racecourse

Baby Jack given life time membership at Newbury Racecourse

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

A339 overnight closures planned for this week

A339 overnight closures planned for next week

Newbury man accused of multiple assaults on woman

Newbury man accused of multiple assaults on woman

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33