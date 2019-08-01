Photographer’s society honour

A member of Hungerford Camera Club has been awarded Associateship of the Royal Photographic Society.

Barry Stone’s award was in the category of Fine Art Photography and required the submission of a portfolio of 15 digitally-projected images in a single theme.

The series of 15 took Mr Stone more than nine months to assemble and create. Each of the images required many hours in the digital darkroom and remodelling techniques to render a mandala-like effect.

Nearby locations featured in the portfolio included one image based on Hungerford’s High Street Methodist Church (pictured), and one taken at this year’s Lambourn Open Day.

Other images included sets of deckchairs, walls and windows in locations as far apart as Bexhill, Bournemouth and Beijing.

Mr Stone said: “Being an active member of Hungerford Camera Club has really helped me in improving my photography since I joined four years ago.”

For more information about Hungerford Camera Club, click here.