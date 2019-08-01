So many happy faces Fete was 'a resounding success!'

After a downpour the day before, the sun smiled on Hungerford Primary School’s summer fete recently.

The event was opened by town mayor Helen Simpson, who was joined by the Constable of the Town & Manor of Hungerford, Nicholas Lumley.

The crowds were entertained by Punch and Judy, vocalist Adam Winslet, the school choir and a young, local rock band.

Teachers, pupils and parents pitched in to run traditional stalls and games, from a coconut shy to welly throwing, splat the rat and hoopla.

Some of the pupils even ran their own craft stall with real entrepreneurial spirit.

Volunteers from St Lawrence Church were on hand with tea, coffee and homemade cakes and a wide variety of local clubs and groups showcased their activities, including the Scouts, Brownies and Rainbows, HEAT (Hungerford Environmental Action Team), Hungerford Hub, Matrix Martial Arts Street Dance, Raspberry Pi robots, Lambourn RDA (Riding for the Disabled Association) and sword fighting from Smart HEMA Club.

There were a variety of food stalls and a barbecue provided by The Railway Tavern.

Emma Lee, of the Parent Teacher School Association, said: “We were very privileged to be joined by Hungerford’s police and fire service teams.

“Many little people were very excited to sit in the driving seat of the fire engine.

“We also had a brilliant raffle with some amazing prizes.

“We were delighted to see so many happy faces.

“It was a resounding success, raising around £1,700 for the school and providing a fun day for all who came along.”