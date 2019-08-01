Records broken at Kennet sports day

Kennet pupils showed their sporting prowess at the school’s sports day recently.

Competition between houses – St David, St Francis, St Michael and St Patrick – was fierce and the hot weather was matched by some sizzling performances, including 10 school records broken.

Kennet’s sports day covers 65 races and events over two days, led by the award-winning PE department.

Kennet headteacher Gemma Piper said: “I thoroughly enjoy sports day every year and this year was no exception.

“Witnessing our pupils’ personal achievements, the sportsmanship, the fun (and banter) between the houses, supported and encouraged by fellow pupils, together with my team is incredibly humbling.

“Thanks to everyone who took part and congratulations to our record breakers and, of course, overall winners St David House.”

Results

Long Jump (Year 7): George Down (4.89m)

Shot Put (Year 10 Girls’): Maisie Jeger (9.80m) (Senior Girls’): Charlotte Payne (11.33m)

Discus (Year 10 Boys’): Harry Brooker (37.72m) (Senior Girls’): Charlotte Payne (40.92)

Javelin (Senior Girls’): Charlotte Payne (28.90)

Girls’ Relay (5x100m): St Francis House. Boys’ Relay (5x100m): St David House

David Glare Awards

Girls’ Best Senior Athlete: Katrina Hayes

Boys’ Best Senior Athlete: Shane O’Sullivan

Girls’ Pentathlon: Maisie Jeger

Boys’ Pentathlon: Harry Booker