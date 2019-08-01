Stalls galore at family fun day Fete on the Green

There was something fun for all the family at the Fete on the Green in Tadley.

The event, held last Saturday, was run by St Paul’s and St Peter’s churches in Tadley and St Luke’s church in Pamber Heath.

There were inflatables, a coconut shy, plate smash and a beat the goalie competition among other attractions.

Around 30 stalls were run by local charities, organisations and businesses.

Among them were Tadley Elderly Day Care Centre, Loddon Valley Lions and the Tadley branch of the Royal British Legion.

The fete opened with an entertaining performance from Tadley Community Primary School’s samba band and other live music helped add to the atmosphere.

Children were catered for too, with a free bouncy castle, face-painting and other games proving popular.

Those wanting a break from the action could choose from a variety of food and refreshments, including cakes, ice cream and a barbecue.

Around £2,500 was raised on the day, which will be split between the churches and other local good causes.

Area Dean of Basingstoke and Rector, Tadley with Pamber Heath and Silchester Richard Harlow said: “I want to say a big thank you to all the local charities and organisations who helped and took part on the day.

“As well as raising money for good causes, the other aim was to make it a fun day for the whole community and they certainly seemed to enjoy it.”