County lines drug dealer jailed

A London man has been jailed for dealing class A drugs in Newbury.

Faisal Ismail, aged 20, of Brenthurst Road, Brent, London, was arrested at a property in Northway, Newbury on May 29, and charged the next day.

He was convicted of one count of possession with intent to supply heroin and one count of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

He pleaded guilty at Reading Crown Court on July 23 and was sentenced to two and half years’ imprisonment on July 29.

Investigating officer PC James Botto of the West Berkshire Tasking Team, said: “Offences like this affect the most vulnerable members of our community, and Thames Valley Police will not tolerate drug dealing in our communities.

“Targeting those who deal drugs is a top priority for Thames Valley Police, particularly those who seek to deal drugs across county lines.

“If you suspect suspicious behavior and suspect drug dealing is taking place in your community, please contact Thames Valley Police non-emergency number 101, or make a report online.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, 100% anonymously to make a report by calling 0800 555 111.”