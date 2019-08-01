Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

New top cop for West Berkshire

Superintendent Nicholas John made local policing area commander

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

New top cop for West Berkshire

Superintendent Nicholas John has been appointed as the new Commander for the West Berkshire Local Policing area (LPA).

On his new appointment, Supt John said: “I’m proud and consider it a real privilege to be working within West Berkshire, building on the successes already achieved here.

"With colleagues and our partners, and in line with the force priorities, I want to ensure an excellent service is delivered for our communities, with a focus on reducing crime and, where it has occurred, getting a swift response that brings offenders to justice.”

Mr John takes over from Superintendent Jim Weems, who has become head of force intelligence.

Supt John has a broad range of operational and strategic experience across three police forces, as well as holding a masters in leadership and management.

Supt John joined the Metropolitan Police Service as a Police Constable in 1998. During his time in the Met he served as a constable and sergeant in a range of roles from response, neighbourhood policing, custody services and CID, including reactive and proactive posts. 

In 2006 he moved to Wiltshire Constabulary where he served in a number of operational and detective roles, including the rank of Superintendent in December 2012.  As a Supt he held the role of Head of Force CID and Local Policing Commander for Wiltshire.

In 2015 Supt John moved to Thames Valley where was appointed Head of Serious and Organised Crime before moving to be the Head of Protecting Vulnerable People.   

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Baby Jack given lifetime membership at Newbury Racecourse

Baby Jack given life time membership at Newbury Racecourse

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

No prison sentence for breaching child pornography order

A339 overnight closures planned for this week

A339 overnight closures planned for next week

Newbury man accused of multiple assaults on woman

Newbury man accused of multiple assaults on woman

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33