Lib Dems announce their parliamentary candidate

WEST Berkshire and Newbury Liberal Democrats have announced the leader of the district council’s opposition group, Lee Dillon, as their prospective parliamentary candidate for the Newbury constituency.

He was first elected in Thatcham North for town and district in 2007, and became the youngest mayor in Berkshire.

He has worked for Sovereign Housing association for nine years.

Mr Dillon was born and raised in Thatcham.

He is married to Gemma and has three young children.

Local Lib Dems have also welcomed the election of the national party’s first female leader.

Jo Swinson was elected by party members on Monday, July 22, defeating Sir Ed Davey, with 47,997 (62.8 per cent) party votes.

Ms Swinson had served as the party’s deputy leader since 2017 and was under secretary of state for employment relations and consumer affairs in the coalition Government.

Speaking on Ms Swinson’s election, Mr Dillon said: “The campaigns by the two candidates have been very civilised.

“Their combined talents will maintain the party’s momentum.

“Our surge in both the recent local and European elections under the retiring leader Sir Vince Cable is set to continue.

“Lib Dem leaders on Newbury and Thatcham town councils have made an excellent start and we are already having a positive impact on West Berkshire Council.”

Judith Bunting, Lib Dem MEP for the South East and the former Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Newbury, said: “Jo’s election is a defining moment for us.

“She will make a fantastic leader and is clearly ready to lead the party to a strong and successful future.

“Not only is Jo now the leader of the Liberal Democrats, but she is ready to lead our country as a future Prime Minster of a fine and liberal Britain.

“We have a lot to thank Vince Cable for.

“His tell-it-like-it-is leadership steered the Liberal Democrats to many excellent council victories across the country and won 16 MEP seats in Europe.

“Under Jo, we will take forward the Stop Brexit movement until we win a People’s Vote.”