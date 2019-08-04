Five grand goals from charity tournament

A PAMBER Heath family held a football match on Sunday, raising more than £5,000 for a charity that helped their eight-year-old son.

This was the fourth time the Hope4Harrison match has taken place.

The CALA Homes team won the trophy this year, beating CCF Reading in the final.

Harrison’s father Phil Loosen said: “The tournament went really well.

“I was a bit late in arranging it this year as I ran the London Marathon, so I was aiming to raise £5,000, which we did.

“I am going to try and make it bigger and better next year, possibly make it a family fun day as well.

“Quite a few people bought their kids along this year so I will try and make it interesting for them.”

Harrison Loosen was diagnosed with Becker muscular dystrophy when he was four years old.

This is a life-limiting, muscle-wasting disease which mainly targets boys.

There is currently no cure.

Mr Loosen said: “Harrison has difficulty jumping and climbing stairs.

“His muscles do not repair properly and over time they become weaker. He will slowly lose mobility in his legs, then in the rest of his body.

“He is also likely to have issues with his heart.

“After his diagnosis in November 2015, we joined the charity Muscular Dystrophy UK. They set us up a family fund where any money we raise goes into research into finding a cure or treatment for MD.

“The charity have given us a lot of support and advice.

“We have also met a lot of wonderful families with boys who have MD through the charity.

“This has helped, especially in the early days of diagnosis.”

All money raised will go to Muscular Dystrophy UK for research into Becker muscular dystrophy.