Councillor stirs up coffee cup debate

A DISTRICT councillor has conducted a coffee survey to see which shops are the most environmentally-friendly.

Adrian Abbs (Lib Dem, Wash Common) hit coffee shops in Newbury town centre to find the best and worst offers for using a reusable cup.

Mr Abbs, who is shadow portfolio holder for climate change, visited 13 coffee shops on Friday, July 19, and said: “I was staggered to find that one of the largest providers has no way for you to use a reusable cup.

“To name and shame them, it’s our ever-present McDonald’s.

“The reason they gave was safety, but it’s really because their machines can’t accept anything but their own sized cups.”

Mr Abbs found that the cheapest coffee was from Greggs, with Pret A Manger, Paul and Waterstones offering the best discount, at 50p off, when using your own cup.

The best discount against an original price was at Caffè Nero, as combining a reusable cup with its stamping scheme shaves £150 off a customer’s annual coffee bill.

Greggs customers using the app-based loyalty scheme get a better deal of £346, but Mr Abbs said this was assuming that people drank five cups a week, 50 weeks of the year.

He found that the most expensive coffee was from Costa at £2.75, with the same per annum consumption costing £600.

He said: “My tip?

“Avoid coffee shops that won’t let you use your reusable cup and don’t have a loyalty scheme.

“The survey criteria used a latte as the drink and assumed you are using a reusable cup at the same location each working day.

“All the loyalty schemes gave a stamp or points no matter what drink you purchased, so the result should be similar for your favourite drink.

“I did not take into account the size of their standard latte or the number of shots of coffee included.”