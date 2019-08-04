Dying 'countryman' took his own life

A WELL-respected gardener, marksman and “countryman” died by his own hand after learning he had terminal cancer.

Seventy-two-year-old David Raymond Phillips warned friends and colleagues at East Garston Manor Farm to call the police before turning his shotgun on himself, an inquest into his death at Reading Town Hall was told on Monday, July 22.

His friend Bruce Lindley told the hearing in a statement that he had known Mr Phillips for 35 years and added: “He has been helping me for 25 years, shooting on the farm.”

Mr Lindley added that Mr Phillips had confided in him in March that tests had shown lumps on his liver and kidneys.

The inquest heard that Mr Lindley went on: “He said he had not been feeling well before Christmas and was struggling with his energy levels.”

Mr Phillips was due to help organise a pigeon shoot on March 9, the hearing was told, but he told Mr Lindley he would not be there.

On March 4, said Mr Lindley: “I asked him to call some other people about the shoot. But he said: ‘I’m getting worse every day... call the police.’ Then he hung up.”

Mr Lindley said he told gamekeepers named Tom and Jack and they called police before driving to the field where Mr Phillips had been.

He added: “I pulled up around 15 yards from where David’s vehicle was. Jack and Tom told me: ‘He’s done it.’”

Police were called and found Mr Phillips had died from a single shotgun wound to the head.

A police Armed Response Vehicle attended the scene and officers said they believed Mr Phillips’ injuries were so severe that there was no point in resuscitation attempts, the inquest heard.

Mr Phillips’ brother, Leslie, said his brother had seemed fine the previous day, despite his cancer diagnosis, but added: “He was a quiet person who kept himself to himself.”

Toxicology tests showed no drugs or alcohol in his system.

But a post mortem examination showed Mr Phillips had advanced, terminal cancer of the kidney which had spread to the liver and lungs.

The cause of death was severe head trauma consistent with a gunshot wound.

Assistant Berkshire coroner Alison McCormick said Mr Phillips was a gardener by trade; a “keen marksman who participated in shoots at East Garston Manor Farm” and who had been ill since the end of 2018.”

She added: “I’m satisfied on the evidence that there was no third-party involvement and that he inflicted the shotgun wound on himself.

“It seems to me, on the balance of probabilities, that he took his own life because of the diagnosis of metastatic renal cancer.

“I consider he intended to take his own life.”

Ms McCormick recorded a formal verdict of suicide.

Following his funeral service a wake was held for Mr Phillips at The Queens Lodge in East Garston on March 19.

Friends described Mr Phillips as a “great countryman” and “such a kind and gentle bloke”.