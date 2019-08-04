MP supports launch of climate manifesto

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon has supported the launch of an environmental manifesto that explores new ways to address climate change and biodiversity loss.

Mr Benyon is a member of the Conservative Environment Network (CEN) MPs’ group, and has signed the manifesto’s declaration.

This acknowledges the “gravity of the global environmental crisis and our duty to preserve and restore our planet for future generations”.

He said: “Climate change is the most important issue of our time and I know that this is of great concern to my constituents.

“This document outlines new policy ideas that can help us to decarbonise while protecting our precious landscapes and wildlife.

“Conservatives have a long history of environmental stewardship, as outlined in the manifesto, but we know that we must do more to meet the new challenges we face today.

“Now we have a world-leading net-zero target, we must set the policies to meet that target and to address the serious decline we are seeing in many of our precious species.

“We should also be utilising the UK’s international standing, as a world leader in decarbonisation, to support other countries towards clean growth.”

CEN director Sam Richards said: “The manifesto aims to present a set of ideas that, if adopted, offer an exciting opportunity to put the UK on a path that could unite a divided country and secure the prosperity of future generations.

“We have a record to be proud of, as one of the leading countries in the world in tackling climate change.

“But we know there is more to do, and the manifesto aims to present a space to discuss these potential future pathways in greater detail.”

Major policy ideas considered in the manifesto include:

n Subsidy-free onshore wind and increased ambition on offshore wind

n Planning reform – a Royal Commission to deliver sustainable homes

n Investment in regional transport networks outside London

n Road pricing – a data-smart replacement for fuel duty when the UK shifts to electric vehicles

n A world-leading Environment Act – legally-binding targets and a new, locally-led nature recovery network to restore the British countryside

n Sustainable land and fisheries management to replace the EU Common Agricultural Policy with a system that brings public and private money into a single market-based scheme for natural capital restoration, and Common Fisheries Policy with new, properly enforced maximum sustainable yields

n Fracking ban – preventing an unpopular industry

n Commonwealth Alliance for Nature – using friendships to achieve unique partnerships

While the CEN MPs support the manifesto’s declaration, they do not necessarily endorse each of the policies included in the manifesto, which is intended as a platform for debate.