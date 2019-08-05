Man faces danger driving charges

A BEENHAM motorist has been accused of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and other motoring offences.

Liam Alexander Paterson, of The Warings, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 18.

But the court decided that the charges against the 31-year-old were so serious that they declined jurisdiction and sent the case to Reading Crown Court to be heard by a judge and jury.

Specifically, Mr Paterson is accused of driving a BMW dangerously on the A4 London Road, Newbury, on February 1.

He is further charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis, all on the same occasion.

Mr Paterson, who was present and legally represented at the hearing, denied dangerous driving but admitted the other offences.

He was granted unconditional bail until a date is fixed for a hearing at Reading Crown Court.