A 'winning start' for council lottery

NEARLY 100 good causes have signed up to the West Berkshire Lottery, which is offering incentives until the end of August to encourage residents to buy tickets.

The lottery was started by West Berkshire Council in March to offer charities a fun way to generate income.

There are now 99 causes who have now signed up to fundraise and the lottery looks set to raise more than £56,000 in its first year.

Fifty pence from each £1 ticket sold goes directly to a local good cause with a further 10p going into the community fund.

Twenty pence goes to a prize fund and 20p to an external licensed manager, who is responsible for running the scheme.

Residents who purchase a ticket for the lottery draw until August 31 will be automatically entered into an additional weekly raffle to win prizes, courtesy of businesses in West Berkshire.

Prizes include three months free membership at leisure centres in West Berkshire, including the Northcroft Lido, courtesy of Legacy Leisure, £30 to spend on a meal in Bill’s Restaurant, Newbury, 25 per cent off a themed children’s party with the award-winning Sleepover Party People, Mrs Farquhar’s Afternoon Tea for two at Shaw House and £50 to spend at ExCLUEsive Games, the live interactive escape rooms in Newbury.

The prizes run alongside the chance to win £25,000 and support local good causes and charities.

West Berkshire Council’s executive member for finance Jeff Cant (Con, Clay Hill) said: “It’s been a winning start for the new West Berkshire Lottery.

“So far almost 100 charities and good causes are benefitting from it and are on course to raise around £55,000 this year.

“Many projects are reliant on fundraising to do this good work so I want to say thank you to all the wonderful residents who have supported these causes by playing the lottery.”

People can enter the lottery by buying one or more tickets for the Saturday draw and are then entered into the raffle for that week.

Follow West Berkshire Lottery on Facebook or Twitter to be kept up to date about what prizes are on offer each week until Saturday, August 31.

To buy tickets, visit http://www.westberkshirelottery.co.uk

Winners will be selected at random after each weekly draw from the list of those who purchased their ticket for that week.

Players must be 16 or over and physically located in the UK.