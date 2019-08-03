Police appeal for witnesses to fatal accident in Hungerford

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision which occurred in Hungerford.

The incident occurred yesterday (Friday August 2) at about 4.30pm on the A338 Salisbury Road at a junction which leads to Inkpen Road on the approach to Hungerford.

A red Suzuki motorcycle was in a collision with a white Mercedes Sprinter drop side van.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old man, was seriously injured and was treated by the ambulance service but was sadly declared dead at the scene.

The motorcycle also struck a silver Honda Accord in the collision

His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer, PC Mark Dunne, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or any drivers who have dash-cam footage.

If you saw any of the vehicles involved in this collision prior to the incident, please call us on 101, quoting reference number 43190237679.