Emergency services are currently in attendance

Police and ambulance at Brimpton incident

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Brimpton.

Police and ambulance crews have been called to Enborne Way but those at the scene stress there is no risk to the public.

Thames Valley Police officers and a number of South Central Ambulance Service response unit vehicles are in attendance.

This is an ongoing incident and we will have more updates as soon as possible.

Photographs by Phil Cannings.

